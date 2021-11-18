NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the October 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAOV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,029. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 221.18% and a negative net margin of 1,068.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 46.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoVibronix during the third quarter worth $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoVibronix during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 24.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

