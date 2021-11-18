National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 167.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.