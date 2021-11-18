National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NSA opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,574,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

