National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.70.
NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. National Vision has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $65.92.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
