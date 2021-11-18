National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.70.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. National Vision has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

