Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 52,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

