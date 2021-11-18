Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $26,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $226,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nelnet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

