Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE:NEO opened at C$21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

