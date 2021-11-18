NerveNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $78,172.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

