NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 35.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after buying an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,161,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,652,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

