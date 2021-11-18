NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at CLSA

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price reduced by CLSA from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after buying an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

