NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.