NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $111.18, but opened at $117.50. NetEase shares last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 33,169 shares.

The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after buying an additional 289,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

