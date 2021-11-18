Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $690.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $691.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $632.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

