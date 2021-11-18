NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

