Neutrino USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.32 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $567.97 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.02 or 1.00083808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.32 or 0.06936880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 579,336,826 coins and its circulating supply is 579,336,241 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

