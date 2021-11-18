New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.