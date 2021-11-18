New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $91.74 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.