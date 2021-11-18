New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.