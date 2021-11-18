Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $17.29. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 16,516 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

