Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $274,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $269.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of -325.03 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.36.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,399 shares of company stock worth $41,507,244. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

