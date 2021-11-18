Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $52,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.