Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in October

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nexi stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

