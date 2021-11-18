NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextSource Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NSRCF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

