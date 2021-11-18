Ninety One Group (N91) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on December 17th

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 265.11 ($3.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).
About Ninety One Group
