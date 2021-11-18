Ninety One Group (N91) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90 on December 17th

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 265.11 ($3.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

