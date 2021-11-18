Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of NTDOY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.52. 417,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

