Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of NTDOY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.52. 417,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.