Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

OTCMKTS:NSANY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 58,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,948. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

