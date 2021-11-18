nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

LASR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,579 shares of company stock worth $3,879,257. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.