Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $597.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $211,430.51 and approximately $597.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00171174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00539016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,499,259 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

