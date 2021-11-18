Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Reduced by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $274.60 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

