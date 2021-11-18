NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$52.90 during trading hours on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

