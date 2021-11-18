Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,126 shares.The stock last traded at $20.74 and had previously closed at $21.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

