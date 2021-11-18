Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,085 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $579.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.