Northern Trust Corp Buys 63,020 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 344,497 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,783,000 after buying an additional 79,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 71,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 415,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 54,338 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

