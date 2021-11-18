Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,085 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of RCI Hospitality worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yura V. Barabash bought 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RICK stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $660.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

