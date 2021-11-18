Northern Trust Corp Purchases 167,861 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Precigen were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Precigen by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 719,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,796 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

