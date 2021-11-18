Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,014 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of National Western Life Group worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

