NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.85

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.56 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.