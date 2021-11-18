Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

