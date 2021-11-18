Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 164,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.48 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.