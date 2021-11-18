Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Novanta stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 164,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.48 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
