Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 4,202,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,216. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -426.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,176 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

