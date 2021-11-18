Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 1.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $109.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

