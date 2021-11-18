Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$85.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$82.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.49. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$57.10 and a 12 month high of C$91.15. The firm has a market cap of C$48.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

