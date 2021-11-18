Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 161,485 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gates Industrial worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $200,000.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

