Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,312 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Chimerix worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 1,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $16,763,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $551.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

