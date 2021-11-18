Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Golar LNG worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

