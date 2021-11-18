Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Northwestern University bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock worth $528,110,041 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

