Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $6.03 Million Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 830,062 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

