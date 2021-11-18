Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 38,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,858. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
