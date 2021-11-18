Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 38,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,858. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 186,065 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 543,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

