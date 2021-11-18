NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $389.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $360.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.24.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

