Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 15,835 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.